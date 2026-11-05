Cyberabad Moves 2026 to Focus on Safer Roads, Better Connectivity and Sustainable Urban Mobility

Hyderabad: In an effort to address growing traffic congestion and improve transportation facilities, Cyberabad is set to host a three-day urban mobility symposium titled ‘Cyberabad Moves 2026’ from November 26 to 28 at T-Hub, Cyberabad.

The initiative is being organised jointly by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and other mobility stakeholders.

Under the theme ‘Come, Make Your Move!’, the programme aims to bring together government officials, industry representatives, academic institutions, civic bodies, students and urban mobility experts to discuss solutions for the region’s growing transportation challenges.

The symposium will be conducted from 9 am to 6 pm. Discussions will focus on five major areas: pedestrian-friendly streets, public transport connectivity, safe and inclusive mobility, corporate commuting initiatives and sustainable urban mobility.

The event aims to encourage innovative ideas and strengthen coordination between government agencies, private organisations and citizens. Interested participants can register through CyberabadMoves.in or scan the QR code provided on the event poster.

The need for such initiatives is evident from Cyberabad’s road accident statistics. In 2025, the region recorded 4,608 road accidents, while 803 people lost their lives. Pedestrians accounted for 33.53 per cent of road fatalities, highlighting serious safety concerns. Hyderabad Mail

Cyberabad’s rapid urban expansion demands more than conventional traffic management. Better footpaths, safer crossings, reliable public transport and improved last-mile connectivity are essential.

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