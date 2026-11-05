Two Women Killed, Man Injured in Knife Attack over Family Dispute in Meerpet

Hyderabad: A family dispute turned deadly in Meerpet on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two women and leaving a man injured after a 42-year-old man, identified as Siddique, allegedly attacked his in-laws’ family with a knife. The accused fled the scene and is currently absconding.

The deceased were identified as Niranjan Bee, the accused’s mother-in-law, and Reshma, wife of his brother-in-law, Yusuf. Yusuf sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police suspect that ongoing disagreements between Siddique and his wife over family matters triggered the incident. According to preliminary information, the family had reportedly approached the Meerpet police earlier, expressing concerns over their safety and seeking intervention. Investigators are examining the earlier complaints and the circumstances leading to the attack. Special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused.

A similar double murder was reported in September 2021 in Trimulgherry, Hyderabad. In that incident, a man allegedly attacked and killed his wife following an argument over suspicions about her character. His mother-in-law, who intervened to stop the assault, was also attacked and died. The incident highlighted the deadly consequences of escalating domestic disputes.

The Meerpet incident raises serious questions about the handling of domestic violence complaints. When families approach police expressing fears for their lives, their concerns must be treated with urgency.