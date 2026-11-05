Major Relief for Hyderabad Commuters as Metro–RTC Common Pass Prices Slashed

Hyderabad: In a major relief to daily commuters in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has decided to reduce the prices of the common travel passes covering Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) city buses and Hyderabad Metro Rail services.

Responding to objections raised by commuters over the high prices, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to revise the fares and make public transportation more affordable.

According to the revised proposal, the monthly common pass price will be reduced from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 4,500. Similarly, the daily pass will cost Rs. 325 instead of the existing Rs. 400. The common pass will allow passengers unlimited travel on TGSRTC city buses and Metro Rail services. Official orders regarding the revised prices are expected to be issued soon.

The earlier pass rates had drawn criticism from commuters, particularly office-goers, students and others who regularly depend on public transport for their daily journeys. Many felt that the high prices defeated the purpose of introducing an integrated travel facility.

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The latest decision is expected to provide financial relief to regular commuters while encouraging more people to shift towards public transportation. With Hyderabad witnessing increasing traffic congestion and rising commuting expenses, affordable and integrated transport services are becoming increasingly important.

However, the actual impact of the revised fares will depend on their effective implementation and accessibility. The reduction is a welcome step towards making public transport more economical, convenient and attractive for Hyderabad’s growing commuter population.