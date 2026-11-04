New Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026 to replace 1937 Aircraft Rules from January 1

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, a new regulatory framework for India’s civil aviation sector, will come into force on January 1, 2027, replacing the decades-old Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The new rules comprise 220 provisions across eight chapters and six schedules, covering aircraft registration, design and certification, airworthiness, personnel licensing, aerodrome operations, air navigation services and flight operations.

A key feature is a more clearly defined framework for aircraft design and certification, including acceptance of designs and authorisation for component manufacturing. The provisions are aimed at strengthening India’s position as a State of Design, according to an official explainer issued on Wednesday.

The rules also introduce a framework for fractional aircraft ownership, under which an aircraft can be jointly owned while its operation and maintenance remain under clearly identified responsibility.

Alongside the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Act, 2025, which implements the Cape Town Convention framework in India, the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) mechanism provides a time-bound process for deregistration and export of eligible aircraft. This is expected to improve aircraft leasing and acquisition conditions and potentially ease pressure on airfares over time.

The framework seeks to balance commercial flexibility and ease of doing business with passenger protection. It promotes greater transparency in airfares and associated charges while empowering the Central government to take appropriate measures in extraordinary circumstances.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be empowered to issue type certificates for aircraft, engines and propellers where India is the State of Design, and validate or accept foreign type certificates subject to prescribed conditions. It can also issue directives when an unsafe condition is likely to affect other products of the same type design.

The rules provide for certificates of airworthiness, aircraft inspections, periodic overhauls, modifications, repairs and maintenance certification. They also specify 23 categories of licences, ratings and certificates, prescribing qualification, medical fitness, training, experience and competency requirements for aviation personnel, including pilots, flight engineers and flight navigators.