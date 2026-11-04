Telangana

TG SAFE Suspends Licences of 13 Food Units in Nizamabad Over Safety Violations

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the licences of 13 food establishments in Nizamabad district following inspections that exposed serious violations of food safety regulations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi4 November 2026 - 18:02
TG SAFE Suspends Licences of 13 Food Units in Nizamabad Over Safety Violations
TG SAFE Suspends Licences of 13 Food Units in Nizamabad Over Safety Violations

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The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the licences of 13 food establishments in Nizamabad district following inspections that exposed serious violations of food safety regulations. The establishments have been directed to immediately stop business operations in the interest of public health.

On Tuesday, 14 enforcement teams comprising food safety officers and police personnel inspected 28 establishments involved in manufacturing spices, packaged drinking water, sweets and other food products.

During the inspections, officials detected unhygienic kitchens, cockroach and rodent infestations, expired food products, spoiled vegetables and improper storage practices. Several food handlers were found working without protective equipment. Some establishments were also using newspapers to cover food items and selling loose powdered spices in violation of regulations.

The suspended licences belong to LP Products, Zunaira Family Restaurant, Chappan Bhog Sweets, Qureshia Hotel, Water Solution Company, Janatha Traders, Ira Foods and Beverages, Sukhjit Starch Mills, Sri Ayyappa Traders, Radhe Mithai Watika, Shree Radhe Enterprises, Mogh Foods and Quality Sweets and Chikki.

Officials collected 26 samples suspected of adulteration and seized or discarded 9,645 kg of food articles worth ₹17.28 lakh.

Meanwhile, Maharaja Sweet & Bakes, Panchavati Sweets, Shiva Shakti Ice Cream and Sagar Bakery were closed for operating without FSSAI licences. Show-cause notices were issued to 12 establishments, while three others will receive improvement notices.

A similar enforcement drive in Nizamabad in October 2024 exposed hotels allegedly using expired chicken, mutton and prawns. Officials also found unhygienic kitchens during raids, highlighting persistent food safety concerns in the district.

Repeated violations expose gaps in food safety compliance. Surprise inspections, strict penalties and regular monitoring are essential to protect consumers and prevent foodborne illnesses.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi4 November 2026 - 18:02
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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