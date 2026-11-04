TG SAFE Suspends Licences of 13 Food Units in Nizamabad Over Safety Violations

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the licences of 13 food establishments in Nizamabad district following inspections that exposed serious violations of food safety regulations. The establishments have been directed to immediately stop business operations in the interest of public health.

On Tuesday, 14 enforcement teams comprising food safety officers and police personnel inspected 28 establishments involved in manufacturing spices, packaged drinking water, sweets and other food products.

During the inspections, officials detected unhygienic kitchens, cockroach and rodent infestations, expired food products, spoiled vegetables and improper storage practices. Several food handlers were found working without protective equipment. Some establishments were also using newspapers to cover food items and selling loose powdered spices in violation of regulations.

The suspended licences belong to LP Products, Zunaira Family Restaurant, Chappan Bhog Sweets, Qureshia Hotel, Water Solution Company, Janatha Traders, Ira Foods and Beverages, Sukhjit Starch Mills, Sri Ayyappa Traders, Radhe Mithai Watika, Shree Radhe Enterprises, Mogh Foods and Quality Sweets and Chikki.

Officials collected 26 samples suspected of adulteration and seized or discarded 9,645 kg of food articles worth ₹17.28 lakh.

Meanwhile, Maharaja Sweet & Bakes, Panchavati Sweets, Shiva Shakti Ice Cream and Sagar Bakery were closed for operating without FSSAI licences. Show-cause notices were issued to 12 establishments, while three others will receive improvement notices.

A similar enforcement drive in Nizamabad in October 2024 exposed hotels allegedly using expired chicken, mutton and prawns. Officials also found unhygienic kitchens during raids, highlighting persistent food safety concerns in the district.

Repeated violations expose gaps in food safety compliance. Surprise inspections, strict penalties and regular monitoring are essential to protect consumers and prevent foodborne illnesses.