Hyderabad Water Board Enlists Citizens as 437 Water Warriors to Curb Wastage

With water conservation becoming increasingly important amid concerns over El Niño conditions and future water shortages, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is seeking greater public participation through its PAANI mobile application. So far, 437 citizens have voluntarily registered as Water Warriors to identify and report drinking water wastage and misuse across the city.

The initiative aims to transform water conservation into a people’s movement by encouraging residents to monitor their surroundings and alert officials about wastage. Registered volunteers can download the PAANI app from the Google Play Store and report instances such as washing vehicles and floors with drinking water, overflowing overhead tanks, pipeline leakages and other forms of misuse.

Officials will inspect complaints at the field level and take action according to regulations if violations are confirmed. The identities of complainants will be kept confidential.

The Water Board has appealed to every household to reduce daily water consumption by at least 20 per cent. It has also urged residents to repair leaking taps and pipelines and avoid using treated drinking water for unnecessary purposes. More volunteers are being encouraged to register from colonies, apartments, gated communities and residential complexes.

The urgency of the campaign is underlined by the Water Board’s previous enforcement records. Between April 2025 and October 2026, it received 1,523 complaints of drinking water wastage, of which 915 involved illegal motors used to draw water from supply connections. The Board imposed fines totalling ₹44.58 lakh during this period.

The initiative assumes greater significance as Hyderabad faces concerns over declining groundwater levels, deficient rainfall and possible shortages linked to El Niño. The city cannot afford to waste treated drinking water while making efforts to secure additional sources.

However, the success of PAANI should not depend solely on citizens reporting violations. The Water Board must also strengthen its pipeline maintenance, ensure timely repairs, monitor complaints and take consistent action against violators. Public awareness and responsible consumption must go hand in hand with government accountability.

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