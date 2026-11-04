Murder Case Registered Over TGSRTC Conductor Pravalika’s Death; Family to Receive Rs 1.10 Crore in Financial Assistance

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that a murder case has been registered against the woman accused of causing the death of TGSRTC woman conductor Pravalika.

Urging the public not to take the law into their own hands, the minister said that any complaints or grievances against RTC employees should be brought to the notice of senior officials instead of resorting to violence.

Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Osmania General Hospital mortuary and paid tributes to Pravalika. Accompanied by TGSRTC Managing Director Y. Nagireddy, he also consoled the bereaved family and met her mother.

Following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s instructions, the minister announced a series of financial and other assistance measures for the family.

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The government and RTC will jointly provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family. In addition, the family will be allotted an Indiramma house, while Pravalika’s mother will be provided a government job.

The minister also announced that the family would receive Rs 1 crore through accident insurance provided by a bank under an RTC initiative.

Ponnam Prabhakar assured the family that the RTC management would extend continued support during this difficult period.

The minister reiterated that violence against public transport employees would not be tolerated and appealed to people to follow lawful procedures while raising complaints against RTC staff.