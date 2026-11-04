100 pc Bioethanol-powered Toyota Innova to offer fuel costs equal to Rs 25-30/L petrol: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced that Toyota will launch a new version of its Innova vehicle running completely on 100 per cent bioethanol later this month, as the government pushes for cleaner and more cost-effective alternatives to conventional fossil fuels.

Speaking at the ‘Powering the Next Mile’ conclave here, Gadkari said the vehicle is scheduled to be launched on November 26.

According to him, the model will operate entirely on bioethanol instead of petrol and will offer substantial savings for consumers.

“This month, on November 26, I am going to launch Toyota’s four-wheeler Innova, which will run entirely on 100 per cent bioethanol instead of petrol,” he stated.

The minister said ethanol is currently priced at around Rs 75 per litre compared to petrol at about Rs 120 per litre.

He added that the vehicle would generate nearly 60 per cent of its power through electricity while running, bringing the effective operating cost down to the equivalent of Rs 25-30 per litre of petrol.

“The price of ethanol is Rs 75 per litre, while petrol costs Rs 120 per litre. This vehicle will also generate 60 per cent of its power through electricity while running. So, when calculated on an average basis compared to petrol, the effective cost will be equivalent to Rs 25–Rs 30 per litre,” the minister stated.

Gadkari said green, safe and inclusive technologies such as electric and alternative-fuel vehicles would benefit both consumers and the country by reducing fuel costs and dependence on conventional fuels.

“This will result in significant savings for consumers. Regarding electric vehicles, I would like to say that this green, safe and inclusive technology will benefit all of you as well as the country,” Gadkari mentioned.

Highlighting the evolution of India’s electric mobility ecosystem, Gadkari said he had the opportunity to launch the first electric two-wheelers produced by Bajaj and TVS.

At the time, manufacturers offered vehicles with a driving range of around 125 kilometres.

However, he noted that several startups later reduced battery capacity to lower prices, allowing electric scooters to be sold for around Rs 70,000-72,000, though the range fell to about 70 kilometres.

–IANS

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