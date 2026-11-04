Telangana Creates History in MGNREGA, Provides Employment to Over 5 Lakh Workers in a Single Day

Telangana has achieved a significant milestone in rural employment generation by providing work to more than five lakh labourers across the State in a single day on November 3 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

TelanganaThe achievement marks an all-time record for the State and is the first time that employment on such a large scale has been generated during November, highlighting the growing importance of the rural employment guarantee programme.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka has directed officials to build on this achievement by creating more employment opportunities and ensuring additional workdays for labourers in the coming days. She stressed the need to prioritise water resource development, rainwater harvesting and the strengthening of rural infrastructure.

The Minister emphasised that all works undertaken under the scheme should serve three key objectives: providing employment to rural labourers, conserving water resources and creating permanent assets in villages. She also instructed officials to prepare village-specific action plans based on local requirements so that work is available continuously and poor rural families receive sustained economic support.

In the past, rural communities have faced recurring livelihood challenges due to drought conditions, irregular rainfall and limited agricultural employment opportunities. During periods between agricultural seasons, MGNREGA has played a crucial role in supporting vulnerable households and reducing distress migration.

The latest record is encouraging, but its real success will depend on implementation. Employment should not remain limited to record-breaking daily figures. Timely wage payments, sufficient workdays, transparency and durable village assets must become priorities. Linking employment generation with water conservation can strengthen rural resilience while providing financial security to families. Telangana must turn this achievement into a sustainable rural development model.