IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal Improve Positions in QS Asia University Rankings 2027

Telangana’s higher education institutions have recorded encouraging progress in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) improving their positions through stronger research performance and academic initiatives.

IIT Hyderabad secured the 251st position in Asia, while NIT Warangal climbed to 624th place, reflecting growing research capabilities and institutional development.

IIT Hyderabad improved from 270th position in the previous edition to 251st this year. According to the institute, stronger research output and institutional reputation contributed significantly to the improvement. Its QS rankings coordinator, Saurabh Shandilya, told that increased research papers per faculty member and higher citations per paper were among the major factors.

IIT-H secured the 30th position in Asia for research papers per faculty member and ranked 41st for staff members holding PhDs. It also stood at 209th in employer reputation and 226th in academic reputation.

NIT Warangal registered an even more significant improvement, moving from the 771–780 rank band to 624th position. Director Prof. Vidyadhar Subudhi attributed the progress to efforts to strengthen the research environment and encourage faculty participation in research and development. The institute has also introduced programmes in emerging fields such as quantum technology, artificial intelligence, VLSI and electric mobility.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad entered the rankings for the first time, securing the 1201–1300 band. The University of Hyderabad slipped from 246th to 270th, while Osmania University dropped from 470th to 650th. Maulana Azad National Urdu University retained its 1101–1200 band, whereas EFLU moved to the 1501+ category.

The rankings highlight both progress and challenges for Telangana’s higher education sector. While IIT-H and NIT-W deserve recognition, the decline of established universities such as Osmania University raises concerns.

Rankings should serve as motivation to strengthen research funding, faculty development, industry collaboration and innovation. Ultimately, the objective must be to build globally competitive institutions that deliver quality education and meaningful research, rather than merely improve their positions on ranking tables.

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