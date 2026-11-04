Nine Fishermen Go Missing After Boat Loses Contact Amid Rough Sea Conditions

Nine fishermen who ventured into the sea from Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai have gone missing after their mechanised fishing boat lost contact amid rough weather conditions, triggering anxiety among their families and the local fishing community. The vessel, bearing registration number TN 02 MM 2584, owned by Selvalagan, had set out for deep-sea fishing on October 29.

According to fellow fishermen, communication with the boat was lost around 3 pm on November 3. Fisherman Sathish Kumar said the crew had been advised to return to shore due to deteriorating weather but reportedly dropped anchor alongside another vessel after being unable to navigate back.

However, on Wednesday morning, the drivers of the nearby boat, Saravanan and Surya, informed fishermen that the missing vessel was no longer at its anchored location. Since then, there has been no confirmed information about the nine crew members.

Following the incident, the fishing community approached the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Coast Guard and State ministers, seeking urgent intervention. Fishermen have urged the Tamil Nadu government to deploy Coast Guard vessels and helicopters to trace the missing crew and ensure their safe return.

A similar incident occurred in April 2024, when a fishing boat developed a leak in rough seas about 95 nautical miles off Chennai. The Coast Guard rescued eight fishermen, while one crew member died and another remained missing despite search efforts.

The latest disappearance once again highlights the dangers faced by deep-sea fishermen, particularly during adverse weather. Authorities must prioritise an immediate search-and-rescue operation using helicopters, ships and coordination with nearby fishing vessels.

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