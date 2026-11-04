Alwal Rythu Bazaar: Farmers Fear Loss of Livelihoods Over Elevated Corridor Project

The proposed removal of Alwal Rythu Bazaar for the construction of an elevated corridor has triggered concern among farmers, with around 1,000 to 1,500 farming families fearing the loss of a vital market for selling their produce. Farmers have urged Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender to intervene and ensure that the market is protected, or an alternative site is provided in the surrounding areas.

A group of farmers recently met the MP and submitted a representation explaining how the proposed move could affect their livelihoods. Farmers from Medchal, Siddipet, Medak and Nalgonda districts regularly bring vegetables to Alwal to sell directly to consumers. They said the bazaar has been supporting their livelihoods since January 26, 1999, providing an important platform to market their produce without depending on middlemen.

Over the years, the market has developed into an important link between rural producers and urban consumers. Its direct-selling system enables farmers to receive better returns while allowing customers to purchase vegetables at comparatively affordable prices.

The issue is not entirely new. In July 2025, residents and local stakeholders staged a protest near Alwal Rythu Bazaar against the proposed 200-foot road-widening and elevated corridor project, expressing concerns over the loss of homes, businesses and livelihoods. The latest representation by farmers has brought the impact on the agricultural community into sharper focus.

While infrastructure development is essential for improving urban connectivity and easing traffic congestion, it should not come at the cost of disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of farming families. The Alwal Rythu Bazaar is more than just a vegetable market; it is an established agricultural marketing platform that connects rural farmers with city consumers.

Authorities must explore technical alternatives to minimise the project’s impact. If relocation becomes unavoidable, a suitable alternative market with adequate space, transport facilities, parking and basic amenities should be arranged before the existing facility is removed. Protecting farmers’ livelihoods and ensuring affordable access to vegetables for consumers must remain equally important considerations in the development process.

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