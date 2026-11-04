Historic Muslim Wins in US Midterms; First Muslim Senator Elected

Washington: Muslim and Palestinian-American candidates have registered significant victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, marking an important moment for political representation in the country. Egyptian-American Abdul El-Sayed has become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, while Hyderabad-origin Nabeela Syed has won a State Senate seat in Illinois.

Surgeon Adam Hamawy, who volunteered to treat injured Palestinians in Gaza, and Palestinian-American candidate Aber Kawas have also secured electoral victories.

Abdul El-Sayed, 42, won the Michigan Senate race by defeating Republican candidate Mike Rogers. A physician by profession, El-Sayed previously served as director of the Detroit Health Department. His campaign focused on public healthcare, economic inequality and issues affecting ordinary Americans. He has also been a vocal critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and US military assistance to Israel.

Another notable victory came from Illinois, where Indian-origin candidate Nabeela Syed won the State Senate District 26 election. Her parents migrated from Hyderabad to the United States during the 1980s. She defeated Republican candidate Darby Hills, securing approximately 60 per cent of the votes in early reported results. Nabeela had previously been elected to the Illinois General Assembly in 2022. Her latest victory marks another milestone in her political career and has brought recognition to her Hyderabad roots.

Dr Adam Hamawy also secured a victory in New Jersey’s Congressional District 12 race. An Egyptian-born surgeon, Hamawy volunteered in Gaza during 2024 and 2025, treating Palestinians injured in Israeli military attacks. His election is being viewed as an important development for Muslim and Egyptian-American representation in Congress. His campaign highlighted affordable healthcare, housing and immigrant rights.

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Palestinian-American candidate Aber Kawas also won the New York State Senate District 12 election. According to unofficial results released by the New York State Board of Elections, she secured 70.13 per cent of the votes. Her victory represents a significant development for Palestinian-American and Muslim women’s representation in American politics. Her campaign focused on affordable housing, healthcare, immigrant rights and public transportation.

The victories came amid a major political setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, creating potential challenges for the Trump administration in passing legislation and implementing its policy agenda over the next two years.

Inflation, rising living costs, the war involving Iran, trade tariffs and public dissatisfaction with government policies were among the prominent issues surrounding the election campaign.

The victories of Muslim, Indian-origin and Palestinian-American candidates have highlighted the growing political participation of diverse communities in the United States. In particular, Nabeela Syed’s success, given her family’s Hyderabad connection, and El-Sayed’s historic Senate victory have emerged as major highlights of the elections.