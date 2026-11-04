ECI asks Delhi voters missing from draft roll to submit Form 6 by November 25

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged Delhi residents to verify their names in the draft electoral roll published on August 31 under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and submit Form 6 by November 25 if their names are missing.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22, 2026. Claims and objections can be submitted offline to Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant EROs, Booth Level Officers and designated polling station locations, or online through the voters’ services portal and ECINET mobile application.

According to ECI figures as of November 4, a total of 33,14,032 electors were identified under the no-mapping and logical discrepancy categories. Of these, 13,05,630 no-mapping cases and 19,29,582 logical discrepancy cases have been parked for the final roll. The Commission said notices were issued to 13,79,789 electors under the no-mapping category and 19,34,243 under logical discrepancies.

The ECI has also clarified that previously enrolled voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can submit Form 6 without fear of prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, merely because they were enrolled earlier.

In a letter dated November 3, the Commission said the declaration in Form 6 has remained unchanged since August 1, 2022, and fresh inclusion is required for electors missing from the draft roll. It cited the Delhi High Court’s October 14 judgment in Nilotpal Datta & Anr. v. Election Commission of India & Ors., which allowed the petitioners to submit Form 6 for consideration in accordance with law.

The ECI clarified that no action under Section 31 would be initiated solely on the ground of previous enrolment, provided the applicant is not already enrolled in another Parliamentary or Assembly constituency and the declaration otherwise complies with the law.