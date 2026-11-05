Heavy Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh: IMD Issues Red Alert for Three Districts, Orange Alert for Three Others

Amaravati: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Andhra Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue high-level weather warnings across multiple districts.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru and East Godavari districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas until 8:30 AM today. The northern coastal belt and Godavari districts are also likely to experience intense rainfall.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Anakapalli, Kakinada and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. West Godavari district has been placed under a Yellow Alert, warning residents of heavy rain.

In view of the forecast, the State Disaster Management Authority has advised people living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from overflowing streams and drains, and avoid taking shelter under trees or near dilapidated structures.

Officials have established control rooms and alerted emergency response teams to handle possible flooding and other rain-related emergencies.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed severe flooding in August–September 2024, when exceptionally heavy rainfall caused the Budameru and Krishna rivers to overflow, severely affecting Vijayawada and neighbouring districts. The floods disrupted normal life, damaged properties and forced thousands of people to seek relief. According to the IMD’s 2024 climate report, floods and heavy rainfall claimed 85 lives in the state during the year.

Residents should follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall. Preventive action can significantly reduce loss of life and property during extreme weather events.