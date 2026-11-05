Woman Allegedly Raped Inside Police Station in Jharkhand; 15 Cops Suspended

Seraikela-Kharsawan: In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over women’s safety and police accountability, a woman was allegedly raped inside Gamhariya Police Station in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

Following the incident, 15 police personnel were suspended for negligence and failure to protect the victim.

According to reports, the woman had approached the police station seeking protection after a quarrel with her husband. The police personnel on duty reportedly provided her with a room to rest. However, Neeraj Lakra, a wireless operator working at the police station, allegedly sexually assaulted her in the same room.

After the incident came to light, senior police officials initiated disciplinary action. Fifteen personnel were suspended over alleged dereliction of duty and failure to ensure the woman’s safety. The accused wireless operator, Neeraj Lakra, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by a court. Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Sahu and Constable Santosh Kumar Roy were also arrested in connection with the case.

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This incident brings back memories of the custodial sexual assault case in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where serious allegations of abuse and institutional failures emerged at a shelter home. Such cases highlight the vulnerability of women who approach authorities seeking protection.

A police station should be a place where victims feel safe, not another place of fear. The alleged involvement of a police employee makes the incident particularly concerning. Suspending personnel is an administrative step, but accountability must extend to a fair investigation, strict legal action against those found guilty and safeguards to prevent such incidents.