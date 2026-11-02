Mother Poisons Three Children to Death Before Dying by Suicide in Haryana

A tragic incident has been reported from Muldana village in Sonipat district of Haryana, where a 37-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her three children to death before taking her own life. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to preliminary reports, the woman, identified as Reema, was married to Jai Dev, who works as a government employee and serves as a Junior Basic Training (JBT) teacher at a school. The couple had two daughters and a son.

The deceased children were identified as Rihanna (11), Arju (7) and Dushyant (4). Police reportedly recovered a suicide note written by Reema, in which she described her mental distress over an ongoing family property dispute.

In the note, she allegedly stated that her in-laws had transferred land into the name of another son, Rinku, while her husband received no share. She also claimed that she had been facing harassment over the issue and had been under severe mental stress.

Reema reportedly wrote that her children could not live without her and allegedly poisoned them before ending her own life. She also described her husband as a good person and urged him not to grieve over her death.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining the suicide note and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The tragedy highlights the devastating consequences of prolonged family disputes and untreated emotional distress. Timely intervention, family support and access to mental health services are essential to prevent such heartbreaking incidents.

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