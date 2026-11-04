Delhi Police arrest man in Kabir Basti house theft case, recover stolen jewellery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a house theft case in the Kabir Basti area of Malka Ganj in North Delhi and recovered stolen jewellery weighing 68.13 grams in two stages, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep alias Rijul, is a resident of the same locality and was acquainted with the household from which the jewellery was stolen.

According to the police, a complaint was received on October 30 regarding the theft of gold and silver jewellery from a residence in Kabir Basti, Malka Ganj. The theft had taken place on October 26 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., when ornaments were stolen from an almirah.

Following the complaint, an e-FIR (No. 80093530/2026) was registered at Subzi Mandi police station on October 30 under Sections 305 and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Considering the seriousness of the case, a dedicated team comprising Head Constable Satyapal, Constable Shankar and Constable Naveen was formed under the supervision of the SHO of Subzi Mandi police station.

During the investigation, the police traced and questioned Kuldeep, who lived in the same locality and was familiar with the household. On October 31, acting on his disclosure, the police recovered a portion of the stolen jewellery from the rooftop of his residence. He was subsequently arrested.

On November 1, the accused was produced before a court, which granted one day of police custody remand for further interrogation and recovery of the remaining stolen property.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

During further questioning, the accused disclosed that he had sold a broken ladies’ ring and a necklace to a jewellery shop near Ghanta Ghar in the Subzi Mandi area.

Acting on this information, the police recovered the broken ring and a melted necklace from the shop. The jeweller was also questioned regarding the purchase of the ornaments.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he frequently visited the victim’s house and had previously noticed jewellery kept inside the almirah. He allegedly used a key hanging on the wall to open the almirah and steal the ornaments on October 26.

The accused told investigators that he needed money to fund his substance use and gambling activities. He concealed some of the stolen jewellery on the rooftop of his residence.

He further disclosed that he had sold the broken ladies’ ring for Rs 23,000 and the necklace for Rs 1.10 lakh. He claimed to have spent part of the money and lost the remaining amount, along with some other stolen ornaments, in gambling.

The total recovery includes four men’s rings weighing 17 grams, two ladies’ rings weighing 4.93 grams, a mangalsutra with a beaded chain weighing 18.61 grams, a pair of tops weighing 7.64 grams, a broken ladies’ ring weighing 3.66 grams and a melted necklace weighing 16.29 grams.

The accused, aged 31, studied up to Class VIII and previously worked in AC servicing. He is also suspected of involvement in other theft cases in the area, which are being verified, police said.