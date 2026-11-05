‘Time to give it to the future’: Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 23-year career with Portugal, during which he became the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football.

The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision through an emotional video posted on social media, reflecting on his journey since making his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003.

Ronaldo finished his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, setting records that have made him one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

In his farewell message, Ronaldo described representing Portugal as the greatest privilege of his career, saying the time had come to hand over the iconic number seven jersey to the next generation.

“To the Portuguese, the day has come to return the number 7 jersey of the national team to all of us. I never felt like it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility to wear it, to defend it and to take it with me to the stadiums all over the world. Today the time has come to give it to the future,” he said in a video posted on X.

Reflecting on his journey, Ronaldo admitted that his career had been filled with unforgettable victories as well as difficult moments, but insisted that his commitment to the national team never wavered.

“There were perfect afternoons and nights; there were victories that I will never forget, and there were defeats that I still have a hard time remembering today. I also failed, I also suffered, there were also times when I was not able to give the Portuguese what they wanted so much. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal,” he said.

He also thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and family for standing by him throughout his international journey.

“To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, dressers, employees, and so many people who have worked with me over the years, thank you. Many of you never appeared in the photos, but without you, none of these photos would have been possible. To my family, thank you for sharing this dream with me,” he said.

“Thank you for understanding the absences, sacrifices and moments when the national team had to occupy a space that also belonged to you. If I got so far, it was because we were always at hand,” he added.

Ronaldo’s departure marks the end of an era for Portugal, with the responsibility of carrying forward the national team’s legacy now passing to a new generation.

However, Ronaldo made it clear that his association with the country would remain unchanged even after stepping away from international football.

“Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team; I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal. But I will never stop being one of you,” he said.

“Today I realize that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world. Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me,” he concluded.