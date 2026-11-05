Green SM Electric Cab Services Set to Enter Hyderabad, Promises Rides at Rs. 9 Per Km

Hyderabad residents struggling with rising cab fares may soon get some relief as Vietnam-based mobility service provider Green SM is preparing to launch its all-electric cab services in the city. The company aims to offer affordable, safe and eco-friendly transportation, posing fresh competition to established operators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The major attraction of Green SM’s services is its proposed low fare of just Rs. 9 per kilometre. For instance, a 10-kilometre journey would cost passengers approximately Rs. 90, making it an attractive alternative to conventional cab and auto services.

Green SM is owned by Vingroup, the parent company of Vietnamese automobile manufacturer VinFast. The company entered India under the brand name ‘Green SM Limo’, making the country its fifth international market after Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines. Following its launch in the Delhi-NCR region in June, the company is now expanding its operations to Hyderabad.

The company plans to operate VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater electric SUV designed for passenger transportation. The vehicles feature spacious interiors, complimentary drinking water and wet tissues. Safety features include interior and exterior cameras, AI-based monitoring technology and emergency SOS buttons.

Green SM has also reportedly started recruiting drivers for its Hyderabad operations. Drivers working 12-hour shifts are expected to receive a monthly salary of Rs. 35,000, creating employment opportunities in the city’s transport sector.

Rising cab fares and surge pricing during peak hours, particularly during heavy rainfall and major city events, have frequently inconvenienced Hyderabad commuters. The entry of affordable electric mobility services could provide much-needed competition. However, the company must maintain transparent pricing, reliable availability and passenger safety. If the promised Rs. 9 per kilometre fare is implemented without hidden charges, Green SM could emerge as a strong alternative in Hyderabad’s growing transport market.

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