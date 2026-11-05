Petrol bombs hurled during ZPTC, MPTC polling in Andhra Pradesh; TDP, YSRCP trade charges

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Tension flared at several locations across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday during polling for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections, with petrol bomb attacks and clashes reported from parts of YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

Political rivals, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), blamed each other for the incidents.

In Errampalli village of Pulivendula constituency in YSR Kadapa district, considered a stronghold of YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, petrol bombs were hurled near a polling station, triggering panic among voters and residents.

According to reports, the incident occurred after police prevented a group of YSRCP workers from entering a polling booth amid rising tensions.

Some unidentified persons subsequently hurled petrol bombs near the polling centre. No casualties were reported, and additional police personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation.

A similar incident was reported from Nallapureddypalle village in Tirupati district’s Penagaluru mandal, where YSRCP leaders alleged that supporters of the TDP-led NDA attacked their polling agents using petrol bombs.

Tension erupted at Nallapureddypalle village in Penagaluru mandal during AP’s MPTC–ZPTC polling on November 5. #YSRCP alleges that rival #TDP-led NDA supporters attacked its polling agents using petrol bombs, leaving several workers injured. AP Police data show 261… pic.twitter.com/WQFOlONOMW — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 5, 2026

Tension was also reported from Nanduluru in YSR Kadapa district after police intercepted vehicles allegedly bringing outsiders into the area.

Clashes between TDP and YSRCP supporters have also been reported from Chilakalapalli in Parvathipuram Manyam district, while YSRCP and Jana Sena Party workers reportedly came to blows near a polling centre in Vizianagaram district.

Police intervened in both cases to restore order.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) said 21.12 per cent polling was recorded till 11 a.m. Polling began at 7 a.m. at 31,460 polling centres for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs).

About 2.61 crore voters are eligible to participate in the polling process, which will continue till 5 p.m.

Polling is being held for 582 ZPTC and 7,767 MPTC seats across the state.