Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Inspects Overflowing Bethupalli Lake in Khammam

Khammam: Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inspected the overflowing Bethupalli Cheruvu (Lake) in Sathepalli mandal of Khammam district following heavy rains.

During his visit, the Minister reviewed the situation at the lake and appreciated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and other rescue teams for their efforts in carrying out rescue operations.

He congratulated the personnel involved in the operation for their timely response and efforts to save lives during the challenging conditions caused by the overflowing lake.

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The inspection comes after two rescue boats overturned during an operation to rescue fishermen stranded in Bethupalli tank. Eleven SDRF and Fire Services personnel who went missing in the incident were subsequently rescued safely.

The rescue operation involved coordinated efforts by SDRF teams, Fire Services, police and other officials.

The Minister appreciated the dedication of the rescue personnel and acknowledged the efforts of all those who participated in the emergency response.