New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen emergency services on National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines to ensure availability of Incident Management Services (IMS) on National Highways before opening of stretch to traffic.

The aim is to strengthen road safety and ensure timely assistance to National Highway users during accidents, vehicle breakdowns, and other emergencies.

The guidelines prescribe arrangements for ensuring availability of these services on different categories of National Highway stretches. On operational National Highway stretches, ambulances are positioned at the user fee plazas or other suitable locations, based on accident data and requirement of the stretch.

“For National Highways entrusted to NHAI by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, ambulances will be deployed through a centralised agency in accordance with the delegated powers of NHAI field offices. Route patrolling vehicles and tow-away cranes will be arranged through separate tenders or as part of highway maintenance and strengthening works,” according to an official statement.

Apart from this, on National Highway stretches that have not been entrusted to NHAI but are tolled by NHAI, the deployment of IMS will follow the procedure laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Under this, ambulances will be deployed through NHAI’s centralised agency in coordination with the concerned Regional Office of the Ministry/NHIDCL, while route patrolling vehicles and tow-away cranes on such stretches will be arranged by the concerned authority.

Incident Management Services include availability of ambulances, route patrolling vehicles and tow-away cranes on National Highways. These services are supported by the integration of on-location teams with NHAI’s 1033 National Highway Helpline and coordination with local police, fire services and hospitals.

With this initiative, NHAI aims to provide National Highway users with timely assistance and enhance overall safety on the National Highway network across the country.