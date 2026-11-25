Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts of the city on Wednesday, November 25, in view of the ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat’ rally led by Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy. The awareness march is expected to witness large public participation.

The rally will begin at Mahankali Temple near Amberpet MCH Grounds and conclude at Kashish Function Hall in Musheerabad. The procession will pass through Amberpet T-Junction, Six Number Junction, Tilak Nagar, Tilak Nagar RUB, Fever Hospital, Hindi Mahavidyalaya, Vidyanagar, NCC Junction, Osmania University NCC Gate, OU Arts College, EFLU, Sitaphalmandi, Chilakalguda Crossroads, Padmarao Nagar T-Junction and Gandhi Hospital before reaching Musheerabad.

Major Traffic Diversions:

Amberpet and Six Number Junction: Traffic towards Ramanthapur will be diverted through Amberpet T-Junction, Saldana Gate, Police Boys Hostel and Gandhi Statue. Vehicles from Ramanthapur will be diverted through Golnaka New Flyover.

Tilak Nagar and Fever Hospital: Vehicles from Barkatpura towards Hindi Mahavidyalaya will be diverted through TVY Mandali, Crown Cafe, Bagh Lingampally, VST and Azamabad.

Vidyanagar and OU: Traffic from Tarnaka towards NCC Junction will be diverted through OU Y-Junction, Manikeshwar Nagar, Adikmet and Vidyanagar.

Sitaphalmandi and Chilakalguda: Vehicles will be diverted through Tarnaka, Railway Degree College and Mettuguda.

Padmarao Nagar and Musheerabad: Traffic towards Gandhi Hospital and RTC Crossroads will face diversions through alternative connecting roads.

RTC Crossroads and Ashok Nagar: Vehicles from Musheerabad towards Chikkadpally will be diverted through VST and Azamabad.

Police said Ashok Nagar, Himayatnagar and Narayanguda Crossroads may also experience congestion.

During the Hyderabad Ganesh immersion procession in September 2024, several major roads witnessed heavy congestion and traffic diversions, causing delays for commuters. Similarly, Wednesday’s rally could affect daily commuters, office-goers and students. Motorists are advised to plan journeys, follow alternative routes and avoid rally stretches wherever possible.

For emergency traffic assistance, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.