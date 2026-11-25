Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-affected for the Kharif 2026 season following deficient southwest monsoon rainfall. The details were disclosed by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department in response to an RTI application filed by activist Kareem Ansari.

In a letter dated November 17, the department confirmed that the government had issued GO 3 on October 24, officially declaring the identified mandals drought-affected during the South-West Monsoon 2026. It also provided copies of the government order, notification and district-wise and mandal-wise lists of affected areas.

Ansari had filed the RTI application on October 14, seeking details about the state’s disaster management preparedness and response measures.

According to rainfall data, Telangana received only 615.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 740.6 mm between June 1 and September 30, registering a 17 per cent deficit. As many as 18 out of the state’s 33 districts experienced deficient rainfall.

El Nino Impact

The rainfall shortfall coincided with strengthening El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific. The India Meteorological Department had earlier forecast below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall for 2026, estimating seasonal precipitation at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average. El Nino generally weakens India’s summer monsoon, although its impact varies.

During the 2015 drought in Telangana, several districts experienced severe agricultural distress, crop losses and drinking water shortages, forcing farmers to depend on government assistance. The latest drought declaration highlights the need for timely crop-loss assessments, compensation, drinking water arrangements and employment support to protect rural livelihoods and prevent farmers from falling into financial distress.

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