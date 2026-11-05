ECI announces SSR timeline, final publication of rolls on January 21, 2027

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced a detailed timeline for conducting the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls for enrolling the ‘left out’ and first-time eligible electors.

According to the ECI release, the integrated draft rolls will be prepared by November 30, while the deadline for publishing final rolls has been fixed to January 21, 2027, leaving a window of about two months for appeals, objections and disposals.

The SSR exercise will be undertaken in those states and union territories (UTs) where the SIR has just been completed, or the third phase of SIR is currently underway, the poll panel said, signalling that it will be conducted in a phased manner and will not be a nationwide one-go exercise.

“In States/UTs namely Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, NCT of Delhi, Tripura, and Telangana, the schedule for SSR will be announced later,” the ECI said in a statement.

In hilly locations like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the SSR will be taken up at a later stage, keeping in view the chilly weather conditions.

According to the ECI release, the rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations will have to be done by November 20, while publication of the integrated draft electoral rolls will be completed by November 30.

About a two-month period has been allocated for filing objections and seeking addressal of the claims. Those unsatisfied with the process can file objections and claims from November 30 to December 12, while their disposal will have to be completed by January 16, 2027.

The final publication of electoral rolls will be done on January 21, 2027, the poll body said.

The ECI, in a detailed press note, has also laid out guidelines and instructions for BLOs, DROs, EROs and other polling officials while stating that the respective CEOs will issue a press note on the final day of publication.

“Each CEO will issue a press note during the period, while sharing the photos of ERO handling over the weekly list of claims and objections to political parties. The note shall also inform the public and political parties about the process of appeal,” the ECI informed.

“The CEO will inform the public about the final publication and summary of electors’ details and guide them about the process of appeal,” it added.

Notably, the ECI had issued instructions on September 29 for undertaking a special drive in at least 20 states/UTs, for the enrolment of “left out” young and first-time eligible electors. The declaration of dates marks a formal beginning of the enrolment process.