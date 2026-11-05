Class 10 Gurukul Student Dies by Suicide Allegedly After Teacher Beats Him for Not Doing Homework

Siddipet: A tragic incident was reported at a BC hostel in Vargal mandal of Siddipet district, where a 15-year-old Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide after reportedly being beaten by a teacher for not completing his homework.

The deceased was identified as Ram Charan, a resident of Pothur village in Markuk mandal. He was pursuing his Class 10 studies while staying at the BC hostel in Vargal.

According to preliminary information, Ram Charan called his father and complained that a teacher had beaten him at school for not completing his homework. He reportedly expressed his unwillingness to continue staying at the hostel.

In a tragic turn of events, when no one was present at the hostel, the student allegedly took his own life. The incident came to light later, leaving fellow students and hostel staff shocked.

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Hostel staff shifted the student’s body to Gajwel Government Hospital.

The incident has caused grief among the student’s family and raised concerns over the treatment of students in residential educational institutions. The circumstances leading to the tragedy and the allegations against the teacher need to be investigated.

Further details regarding the incident and the police investigation are awaited.