Major Fire Breaks Out at PURE EV Manufacturing Unit in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A major fire broke out at the PURE EV electric scooter manufacturing unit in Kandi mandal of Sangareddy district, triggering concern among employees and people in the surrounding areas.

Following the incident, three fire engines were pressed into service to bring the flames under control. Fire personnel are working to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other sections of the manufacturing facility.

Thick smoke was reportedly seen rising from the premises as firefighters launched efforts to control the fire. The emergency teams are taking necessary measures to contain the flames and ensure that the situation does not escalate.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Officials are expected to assess the premises after the firefighting operation is completed to determine the extent of damage to machinery, electric scooters and other materials inside the unit.

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It is not yet clear whether any employees or other persons were injured in the incident. Details regarding casualties and property losses are awaited.

The incident has once again brought attention to fire safety measures at industrial and manufacturing facilities, particularly those involved in electric vehicle production. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the fire and examine whether all necessary safety precautions were in place.

Further details are awaited.