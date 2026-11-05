Insufficient Funds Affect Midday Meal Scheme in Government Schools

Hyderabad: The Midday Meal Scheme in government schools across the state is reportedly facing financial constraints, with parents alleging that inadequate funding has affected the quality and quantity of food served to students.

According to parents, nearly 25,000 government schools across the state are facing difficulties in providing meals as prescribed under the scheme. They claim that instead of serving two vegetable dishes as required, students are often being provided with only one item.

Students have also reportedly complained that eggs, which are supposed to be served three times a week, are being provided only once a week in several schools.

Meanwhile, kitchen staff have expressed concern over the inadequate funds allocated for purchasing eggs. They point out that the market price of an egg ranges between Rs. 7 and Rs. 8, while the government provides only Rs. 6 per egg.

The kitchen staff argue that purchasing eggs three times a week at the prevailing market rates would result in financial losses for them, making it difficult to follow the prescribed menu.

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Parents have expressed concern that the shortage of funds is affecting the nutritional support intended for children, particularly those from economically weaker families who depend on school meals.

They have urged the government to review the allocations under the Midday Meal Scheme, increase the amount provided for food items and ensure that students receive nutritious meals in accordance with the prescribed menu.

The issue has also raised questions about the implementation and monitoring of the scheme, with parents seeking immediate intervention from the concerned authorities to ensure that students are not deprived of their nutritional requirements.