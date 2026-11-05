Horse Statue Goes Missing Under Shaikpet Flyover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A horse statue installed under the Shaikpet flyover as part of a beautification initiative has gone missing, raising questions about its disappearance and the maintenance of public installations.

Three horse statues had been arranged at the location to enhance the appearance of the area. However, one of the three statues is now missing, while the other two remain in place.

The disappearance has drawn the attention of residents and passers-by, with questions being raised over how the statue went missing and whether it was removed or stolen. The incident has also raised concerns about the security of decorative installations put up in public spaces.

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The horse statues were installed as part of efforts to improve the appearance of the area beneath the flyover. However, the disappearance of one statue has left the arrangement incomplete.

It is not yet clear when the statue went missing or whether any complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident.

GHMC officials have not yet provided further details regarding the matter. Clarification is awaited on the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and whether steps will be taken to trace or replace the missing statue.