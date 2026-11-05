Telangana Rain Alert: IMD Issues Weather Warning for Several Districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in several districts of Telangana, warning residents to remain alert as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in different parts of the state.

According to the weather department, isolated places may receive rainfall on Thursday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are also likely, raising concerns about possible disruptions to normal life.

The districts likely to experience rainfall include Mulugu, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Rainfall is also expected in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

Other districts under the weather watch include Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Rangareddy. Residents in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions, particularly during thunderstorms.

The IMD has cautioned people against standing under trees or near electricity poles during lightning activity. Motorists have also been advised to drive carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Previous incidents underline the dangers associated with thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana. On May 19, 2024, three people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Vikarabad district. Two victims were working in an agricultural field, while another had taken shelter under a tree. In another tragic incident on September 10, 2025, eight people lost their lives in lightning strikes across Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal and Khammam districts.

These incidents highlight the importance of following weather advisories and avoiding open fields, trees and exposed locations during thunderstorms. Authorities have urged residents, farmers and commuters to remain vigilant until weather conditions improve.