Two Dead, Six Feared Trapped After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

Rescue operations underway near Chawri Bazar Metro Station; firefighters deploy specialised equipment to remove debris

NEW DELHI: A major building collapse was reported in Delhi’s crowded Chandni Chowk area on Thursday morning, leaving two people dead and six others feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred in Paiwalan locality near Chawri Bazar Metro Station, where part of a three-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), information about the collapse was received at around 9:50 am. Fire and rescue teams immediately rushed to the location with two water tenders, a water bowser, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and an Incident Response Team (IRT).

At around 10:15 am, Station Officer D.K. Rai informed senior officials about the severity of the incident and requested additional personnel and equipment. Subsequently, another fire tender and Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Shukla were deployed to supervise the rescue operation.

Currently, six fire service units are engaged in rescue efforts at the site. ADO Rajesh Shukla and Station Officers Bhupender Sharma and D.K. Rai are personally monitoring the operation.

Rescue personnel are working intensively to locate the six people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. Cranes and specialised rescue equipment are being used to remove heavy concrete slabs and debris. Authorities are also investigating the exact cause of the collapse and identifying the victims.

A similar incident occurred in Chandni Chowk in April 2016, when an 80-year-old, three-storey building collapsed in the Krishna Bazaar area, killing two people and injuring two others. The recurring incidents have raised concerns over structural safety, unauthorised construction and inadequate monitoring of old and under-construction buildings in congested parts of Delhi.

The latest collapse has once again highlighted the urgent need for regular structural inspections and strict enforcement of building safety regulations to prevent such tragedies.

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