Telangana Gets Approval for Five New Urban Development Projects Worth Rs 3,892 Crore

Hyderabad to receive additional Godavari water supply, while Warangal gets major flood-prevention infrastructure

Telangana has received a major boost to its urban infrastructure development, with the Centre approving five additional projects worth Rs 3,892 crore. The projects will receive financial assistance of Rs 873 crore from the Union Government under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

The approvals were granted by the National Apex Committee (NAC) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at a meeting held in New Delhi on November 3.

With the latest clearances, the total number of Telangana projects approved under the UCF has increased to eight. The combined investment in these projects stands at Rs 9,573 crore, including a central government contribution of Rs 2,293 crore.

The Hyderabad Godavari drinking water project accounts for the largest share of the latest approvals, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,992 crore. Under the second and third phases, nearly 120 km of pipelines will be laid to transport water from Ghanpur to the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.

Two water treatment plants with capacities of 120 MLD and 70 MLD will also be constructed. Once all three phases are completed, the project is expected to add 20 TMC of water to Hyderabad’s supply and serve approximately 1.74 crore people until 2035.

Greater Warangal has received Rs 1,465 crore for a comprehensive stormwater drainage project. Covering 407.70 square kilometres, the initiative will address flooding at 24 vulnerable locations through additional drainage channels and the restoration of 10 major water bodies.

Another Rs 209 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the historic moat surrounding Warangal Fort.

The Hanumakonda Central Business District will be developed at a cost of Rs 168.8 crore, including a bus terminal, commercial complex, multi-level parking and improved public infrastructure.

Alampur has been allocated Rs 57.5 crore for heritage and tourism development around the Jogulamba and Navabrahma temples. The project includes improved roads, parking facilities, a crafts village, a renovated Pushkara ghat and a pedestrian heritage route.

These projects are expected to strengthen Telangana’s urban infrastructure, improve drinking water availability, reduce flooding and promote tourism across the state.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com