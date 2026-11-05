Tension Erupts at Andhra Pradesh Polling Booth After TDP-YSRCP Clash

Andhra Pradesh: Tension prevailed at a polling booth in Marutla Second Colony of Kuderu mandal following allegations of electoral malpractice during the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reportedly clashed at the polling station, disrupting the voting process.

During the incident, ballot papers and ballot boxes were allegedly taken out of the polling station and thrown outside. The incident created panic and tension at the polling booth, affecting the smooth conduct of polling.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The clash reportedly followed allegations of irregularities in the electoral process. However, further details regarding the incident and the action taken by election officials were not immediately available.

The incident has raised concerns over polling arrangements and the maintenance of law and order during the local body elections.