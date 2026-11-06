Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Expedite Restoration of Kaleshwaram Barrages

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite restoration works on the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which are part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, strictly following the recommendations of central government institutions and dam safety experts.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with ministers and senior irrigation department officials to discuss measures required to safely restore the three damaged barrages and bring them back into operation. He instructed ministers to counter what he described as misleading propaganda claiming that Godavari water available at Medigadda was not being lifted.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy highlighted the government’s efforts to utilise Godavari water through the Devadula and Sitarama Lift Irrigation Schemes to prevent wastage and meet irrigation and drinking water requirements.

He stated that an average of 9.57 TMC of water was lifted annually through the Devadula scheme during the previous government’s tenure, whereas an average of 18.13 TMC has been lifted annually over the last three years. This represents an increase of approximately 89 per cent in water utilisation.

By October, the government had lifted 16.71 TMC through Devadula and 8.10 TMC through Sitarama, taking the total utilisation to 24.81 TMC of Godavari water.

The Chief Minister said that agricultural activity had expanded since the present government assumed office and that Telangana had achieved record rice production nationally. He also observed that completing the Pranahita project with a barrage at Tummidihetti could have helped address drought conditions and enabled water to be diverted to Ellampalli at a lower cost.

Revanth Reddy instructed officials to give top priority to the restoration of all three barrages and complete the works without unnecessary delays. He emphasised that there should be no compromise on structural safety and that all restoration activities must strictly comply with National Dam Safety Authority guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Department Secretary Dhar, Tunnels and Safety Secretary Colonel Pareekshit Mehra and Joint Secretary Srinivas.

The damage to the Medigadda barrage became a major issue in October 2023, when several piers of the structure reportedly experienced sinking and structural distress, prompting concerns about the safety and long-term functioning of the Kaleshwaram project. The incident triggered technical investigations, political debate and demands for accountability. It also brought the importance of independent dam safety assessments and regular structural monitoring into focus.

The restoration of the three barrages is crucial for Telangana’s irrigation needs, agricultural development and drinking water security.