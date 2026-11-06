Hyderabad Gears Up for Winter Chill as IMD Forecasts Hazy Conditions for Four Days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is preparing for cooler weather following recent scattered rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting hazy conditions during morning hours for the next four days. Partly cloudy skies are also expected. However, the weather department has not issued any weather alert for the next seven days.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the state has recorded a significant rainfall deficit during the ongoing North-East Monsoon season. Between October 1 and November 6, Telangana received just 28.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 96.4 mm, marking a 70 per cent deficit.

Nizamabad recorded the highest deficit, receiving no rainfall during this period. Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy reported a 97 per cent deficit. Hyderabad recorded a 74 per cent shortfall, receiving 30.1 mm against the normal 117.9 mm.

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Residents have been advised to plan their morning travel accordingly, as haze could affect visibility in some areas.

Hyderabad experienced intense rainfall and widespread waterlogging during the October 2020 floods, disrupting traffic and affecting several residential areas. The incident highlighted the city’s vulnerability to changing weather conditions and the importance of preparedness.

With winter approaching, residents can expect cooler mornings. However, the rainfall deficit remains a concern for agriculture and groundwater replenishment across Telangana.