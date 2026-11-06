Crime & Accidents

Seven Killed, Including Three Children, as Speeding Truck Runs Over People in Jharkhand

At least seven people, including three children and three women, were killed and one person injured after a speeding 18-wheel truck ran over them in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday night.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 11:50
Seven Killed, Including Three Children, as Speeding Truck Runs Over People in Jharkhand
Seven Killed, Including Three Children, as Speeding Truck Runs Over People in Jharkhand

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Khunti: At least seven people, including three children and three women, were killed and one person injured after a speeding 18-wheel truck ran over them in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Thursday night.

The accident occurred on November 5 along the Karra-Torpa main road, within Karra police station limits. According to Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg, the truck reportedly went out of control and hit the victims.

Six people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. The deceased included three women, three children and one man. Police confirmed that one person was injured in the incident.

The authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

A similar tragedy occurred in June 2024 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a truck collided with a bus carrying passengers, killing several people and leaving many others injured. Such accidents highlight the dangers of speeding and negligent driving.

The Khunti tragedy once again underlines the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 11:50
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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