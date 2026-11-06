Seven Killed, Including Three Children, as Speeding Truck Runs Over People in Jharkhand

Khunti: At least seven people, including three children and three women, were killed and one person injured after a speeding 18-wheel truck ran over them in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Thursday night.

The accident occurred on November 5 along the Karra-Torpa main road, within Karra police station limits. According to Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg, the truck reportedly went out of control and hit the victims.

Six people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. The deceased included three women, three children and one man. Police confirmed that one person was injured in the incident.

The authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

A similar tragedy occurred in June 2024 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a truck collided with a bus carrying passengers, killing several people and leaving many others injured. Such accidents highlight the dangers of speeding and negligent driving.

The Khunti tragedy once again underlines the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.