Telangana

Row Over Government Helicopter Use by Congress MLA’s Husband in Telangana

According to reports, Dayanand travelled by helicopter to Bethupalli Cheruvu near Sathupalli to congratulate and appreciate National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who rescued fishermen who had gone missing in the lake.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 12:09
Row Over Government Helicopter Use by Congress MLA's Husband in Telangana
Row Over Government Helicopter Use by Congress MLA's Husband in Telangana

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Khammam: A controversy has erupted over the use of a government helicopter by Matta Dayanand, husband of Congress MLA Matta Ragamayi, to travel from Hyderabad to Sathupalli in Khammam district.

According to reports, Dayanand travelled by helicopter to Bethupalli Cheruvu near Sathupalli to congratulate and appreciate National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who rescued fishermen who had gone missing in the lake.

The helicopter journey has triggered criticism on social media, with questions being raised about the use of government resources by a person who does not hold any official position.

Critics pointed out that Dayanand is neither a minister nor an MLA, sarpanch or even a ward member, yet he reportedly travelled in a government helicopter.

The controversy gained further attention after a Congress leader shared social media reels portraying Dayanand as a ‘tiger arriving by helicopter’.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Opposition voices have questioned whether government helicopters are being treated like share autos by Congress leaders. They also criticised the alleged use of public resources at a time when the state government has reportedly been citing financial constraints.

The incident has sparked a debate over the use of government aircraft and the privileges enjoyed by political leaders and their family members.

There has been no official clarification so far regarding the authorisation for Dayanand’s helicopter journey.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 12:09
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link