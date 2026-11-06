Row Over Government Helicopter Use by Congress MLA’s Husband in Telangana

Khammam: A controversy has erupted over the use of a government helicopter by Matta Dayanand, husband of Congress MLA Matta Ragamayi, to travel from Hyderabad to Sathupalli in Khammam district.

According to reports, Dayanand travelled by helicopter to Bethupalli Cheruvu near Sathupalli to congratulate and appreciate National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who rescued fishermen who had gone missing in the lake.

The helicopter journey has triggered criticism on social media, with questions being raised about the use of government resources by a person who does not hold any official position.

Critics pointed out that Dayanand is neither a minister nor an MLA, sarpanch or even a ward member, yet he reportedly travelled in a government helicopter.

The controversy gained further attention after a Congress leader shared social media reels portraying Dayanand as a ‘tiger arriving by helicopter’.

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Opposition voices have questioned whether government helicopters are being treated like share autos by Congress leaders. They also criticised the alleged use of public resources at a time when the state government has reportedly been citing financial constraints.

The incident has sparked a debate over the use of government aircraft and the privileges enjoyed by political leaders and their family members.

There has been no official clarification so far regarding the authorisation for Dayanand’s helicopter journey.