Food Safety Officials Seal KFC Outlet in Karimnagar, Seize 90 Kg of Substandard Cooking Oil

Karimnagar: Food Safety Department officials conducted surprise inspections at a KFC outlet in Karimnagar on Thursday, November 5, and seized approximately 90 kg of substandard cooking oil allegedly used for preparing food items.

The inspection was conducted under the supervision of Food Safety Officer Ankit Reddy. Officials reportedly found that previously used cooking oil was being reused multiple times for frying chicken. Concerns were also raised over the quality of ingredients used in food preparation.

During the inspection, restaurant management reportedly argued with officials and prevented media personnel from entering the premises. Following the confrontation, Second Town Police intervened and assisted the inspection team.

Authorities collected samples of food items and raw materials and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Following the inspection, officials sealed the KFC outlet. Further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports.

Similar food safety violations have been reported during inspections of restaurants in Hyderabad, where officials have detected expired food products, unhygienic kitchens and improper storage practices.

The Karimnagar incident highlights the need for regular inspections and strict enforcement of food safety regulations. Repeatedly heated cooking oil can produce harmful compounds that may affect human health. Laboratory testing, accountability and timely action are essential to protect consumers and ensure food quality in restaurants.

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