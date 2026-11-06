Voter ID and Biometric Authentication to Become Basis for Panchayat Welfare Scheme Benefits

Gangtok: The Centre is considering a shift in beneficiary identification for welfare schemes under the Panchayati Raj Ministry, with Voter ID cards and biometric authentication set to become the primary credentials for processing payments, Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lallan Singh, reiterated on Tuesday, November 3.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event at the Sikkim Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited in Gangtok, the minister said Aadhaar would no longer be considered the primary means of identification for these benefits.

He explained that beneficiaries would be required to provide their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers along with biometric authentication to establish their identity and receive government assistance. The proposed system aims to identify eligible beneficiaries, eliminate fraudulent entries and improve transparency in welfare delivery.

The minister had earlier made similar remarks during a workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) 2026-27 organised by his ministry in New Delhi. His statements come amid Opposition allegations of irregularities and wrongful deletions from electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Sixteenth Finance Commission has recommended grants totalling ₹4,35,236 crore for 2.55 lakh panchayats and traditional local bodies for the 2026-31 award period.

India has previously implemented Aadhaar-based authentication under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to verify ration beneficiaries and reduce duplicate or ineligible entries. However, authentication failures and connectivity issues have also raised concerns about genuine beneficiaries being denied essential services.

The proposed EPIC-based identification system could introduce another layer of verification in welfare distribution and help improve accountability. However, linking voter identification with welfare eligibility also raises questions about privacy, data security and exclusion of genuine beneficiaries. The government will need to establish clear safeguards, alternative verification mechanisms and grievance-redressal procedures to ensure that eligible citizens are not deprived of their entitlements.

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