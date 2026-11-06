Telangana

Adulterated Milk Manufacturing Unit Busted in Pocharam, Trader Arrested

The Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Future City Police busted an alleged adulterated milk manufacturing unit at Pocharam village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district and arrested a 43-year-old milk trader.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 15:33
Adulterated Milk Manufacturing Unit Busted in Pocharam, Trader Arrested
Adulterated Milk Manufacturing Unit Busted in Pocharam, Trader Arrested

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Rangareddy: The Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Future City Police busted an alleged adulterated milk manufacturing unit at Pocharam village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district and arrested a 43-year-old milk trader.

The accused was identified as Ande Srisailam. According to police, he allegedly mixed hydrogen peroxide and Dholpur milk powder to prepare adulterated milk, which was subsequently supplied to consumers in Hyderabad.

During the operation, police seized 100 litres of adulterated milk, one litre of hydrogen peroxide and 35 packets of Dholpur milk powder, each weighing one kilogram.

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Police said the accused was allegedly involved in preparing and distributing adulterated milk by using the seized substances, posing a potential health risk to consumers.

An investigation is underway to identify the supply network, trace the distribution of the adulterated milk and establish the number of consumers who may have received the contaminated product.

The police are also examining the extent of the operation and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged adulteration business.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 15:33
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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