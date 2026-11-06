Adulterated Milk Manufacturing Unit Busted in Pocharam, Trader Arrested

Rangareddy: The Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Future City Police busted an alleged adulterated milk manufacturing unit at Pocharam village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district and arrested a 43-year-old milk trader.

The accused was identified as Ande Srisailam. According to police, he allegedly mixed hydrogen peroxide and Dholpur milk powder to prepare adulterated milk, which was subsequently supplied to consumers in Hyderabad.

During the operation, police seized 100 litres of adulterated milk, one litre of hydrogen peroxide and 35 packets of Dholpur milk powder, each weighing one kilogram.

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Police said the accused was allegedly involved in preparing and distributing adulterated milk by using the seized substances, posing a potential health risk to consumers.

An investigation is underway to identify the supply network, trace the distribution of the adulterated milk and establish the number of consumers who may have received the contaminated product.

The police are also examining the extent of the operation and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged adulteration business.