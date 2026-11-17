Kamareddy: In a major push to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the Telangana government has increased funding for nine government medical colleges by Rs 365 crore, taking the combined project cost from Rs 1,645 crore to Rs 2,010 crore.

Announcing the decision at a press conference at Government Medical College, Kamareddy, on Monday, November 16, Government Advisor on Minority Affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the revised allocations were approved through Government Order 175, issued on November 13.

The nine colleges covered under the revised funding are located in Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jangaon and Nirmal. The additional funds will be utilised for academic buildings, hostels, staff quarters, internal roads, drainage, water supply and electrical infrastructure in accordance with National Medical Commission norms.

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For Kamareddy Medical College, an additional Rs 24.40 crore has been sanctioned, increasing the Roads and Buildings Department allocation from Rs 130 crore to Rs 154.40 crore. The institution’s overall project cost now stands at Rs 248.15 crore, including Rs 93.75 crore for hospital upgradation, medical equipment and furniture.

Shabbir also welcomed the sanction of 32 additional postgraduate medical seats and announced that the Critical Care Centre and Mother and Child Hospital in Kamareddy would be inaugurated shortly.

The expansion builds on Telangana’s recent efforts to establish medical colleges across districts and improve access to medical education. The increased allocations are expected to address infrastructure gaps, strengthen teaching facilities and expand specialist healthcare services, particularly benefiting people in rural and underserved areas.