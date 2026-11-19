New Delhi: Indian airline IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from four major Saudi Arabian cities until November 30, citing the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom.

In a travel advisory posted on X on Wednesday, November 18, the airline announced the suspension of services connecting India with Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam. The cancellations will remain effective through November 30, inclusive.

Although the airline referred to security-related developments in Saudi Arabia, it did not disclose specific details about the concerns behind the decision.

IndiGo said passengers affected by the cancellations were being notified through the contact details provided during booking. The airline also assured customers that it was closely monitoring the situation and would extend necessary assistance. It reiterated that the safety and security of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

A similar disruption occurred in June 2025, when escalating tensions between Israel and Iran led to airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East, forcing several international airlines, including IndiGo, to cancel or reroute flights to avoid affected airspace.

The latest suspension highlights the vulnerability of international air connectivity to regional security developments. Passengers travelling between India and Saudi Arabia, particularly those visiting for employment, business and religious purposes, are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.