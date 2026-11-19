Hyderabad: With severe cyclonic storm Akvan approaching the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, the South Central Railway (SCR) has rescheduled the departure timings of two major express trains from Hyderabad on Thursday, November 19.

The Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express (18046), originally scheduled to depart at 8.40 am, will now leave at 3.40 pm, resulting in a seven-hour delay. Similarly, the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express (12704) will depart at 5.55 pm instead of its scheduled 3.55 pm departure.

SCR officials have advised passengers to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly. Both trains pass through cyclone-prone coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where the East Coast Railway has rescheduled 23 trains between November 18 and 20 as a precautionary measure.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Akvan is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph.

The IMD has issued a red alert for six north coastal Andhra districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the west-central Bay of Bengal until Saturday morning.

Earlier, Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 disrupted railway services across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, forcing widespread train cancellations and rescheduling. The latest disruptions highlight the importance of precautionary railway measures to ensure passenger safety during severe weather conditions.