With rising private school fees putting pressure on household budgets, the Karnataka government is considering expanding pre-primary education by introducing Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) facilities in all government schools across the state.

The School Education Department has initiated preparations to assess the feasibility of expanding the programme. A survey is proposed to identify schools with sufficient infrastructure and strong parental demand. Currently, around 6,000 to 7,000 government schools in Karnataka offer LKG and UKG classes. The expansion will be planned based on enrolment trends and requests from School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs).

Interestingly, in several villages, SDMCs and teachers have already started pre-primary classes using their own funds and resources, even without formal government approval. These grassroots initiatives have highlighted the growing demand for affordable early education.

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A successful example comes from the Kalyana Karnataka region, where pre-primary classes introduced with financial assistance from the Kalyana Karnataka Development Fund attracted nearly 48,000 children within just 42 days. The encouraging response has strengthened the government’s confidence in expanding the initiative.

The proposed move is particularly significant for economically weaker and middle-class families struggling with increasing private school fees. Wider access to LKG and UKG in government schools could improve early childhood education, strengthen school enrolment and ensure children transition smoothly from anganwadis to formal schooling.