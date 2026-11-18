The Telangana government has taken a significant step towards strengthening the cooperative sector by approving further action for the formation of 240 new Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) across the state and the reorganisation of existing societies.

The Agriculture and Cooperation Department issued a government memo on November 11, 2026, authorising the Special Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies to initiate the necessary procedures in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. Officials have been directed to complete the required formalities and take further action towards implementing the decision.

The move is aimed at expanding the reach of the cooperative network and improving access to institutional support for farmers, particularly in rural and underserved areas. PACS play an important role in delivering agricultural credit, facilitating access to crop loans, distributing fertilisers and seeds, and connecting farmers with various government welfare and agricultural schemes.

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In the past, farmers in several villages have faced difficulties accessing cooperative services due to the limited geographical coverage of existing societies. Farmers often had to travel to neighbouring villages to obtain crop loans and other essential agricultural services. The proposed expansion is expected to address such gaps by bringing cooperative institutions closer to farming communities.

The reorganisation of existing societies, along with the establishment of 240 new PACS, is expected to improve administrative efficiency, strengthen grassroots-level agricultural financing and ensure more farmers benefit from cooperative services. The effectiveness of the initiative will ultimately depend on its timely implementation and equitable coverage across the state.