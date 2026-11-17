Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated consultations with education stakeholders on its proposal to merge intermediate education with the school education system, aiming to reduce student dropouts and ensure continuity in learning from Classes 1 to 12.

Government Adviser K. Keshav Rao, Education Department Secretary Yogita Rana and Telangana Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Abhilasha Abhinav held a consultative meeting on Monday with representatives of government and private junior colleges. Discussions focused on affiliation procedures, infrastructure requirements and allowing existing schools and colleges to introduce additional classes.

Abhinav said the proposal had received a positive response. Citing UDISE data, she noted that the dropout rate after Class 10 stood at 16 per cent, while it was 25 per cent after Classes 9 and 11. Distance from educational institutions and lack of continuity were among the major reasons.

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Officials highlighted the infrastructure gap, with over 11,000 schools offering education up to Class 10 compared with around 3,500 junior colleges. Integrated institutions providing education up to Class 12 reportedly recorded better attendance and examination results.

The government has assured stakeholders that faculty service interests will be protected. No immediate syllabus changes are proposed, and Classes 11 and 12 will continue with the existing curriculum. A proposal to conduct board examinations only for Classes 10 and 12, on the CBSE model, was also discussed.

The move follows the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates a 5+3+3+4 school structure, replacing the traditional 10+2 framework. The proposed merger could be a significant step towards reducing transition-related dropouts and improving access to higher secondary education across Telangana.