New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional while addressing the growing drug menace in the country during a Union Council of Ministers meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, urging a decisive nationwide campaign to protect young people from substance abuse, according to sources.

During the nearly three-and-a-half-hour meeting at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister reportedly stressed that safeguarding the country’s youth from drugs must be treated as a national priority. His voice reportedly choked with emotion as he called for collective action against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Drawing a parallel with the government’s efforts to eliminate Naxalism, Modi said that if the country could successfully tackle Naxalism, it could also eradicate the drug menace. He cautioned ministers against allowing Naxalism to make a comeback and emphasised the need to preserve the progress achieved.

The meeting, which began at 10.30 am, also reviewed the performance of ministers and the implementation of various government schemes. Progress on responsibilities assigned during the September Chintan Shivir was also assessed.

The Prime Minister’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of Punjab’s 2016 drug crisis, which exposed the devastating impact of substance abuse on young people and families.

The renewed focus highlights the urgent need for stronger enforcement, rehabilitation facilities, awareness programmes and community participation to protect India’s younger generation from addiction.