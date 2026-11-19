Warangal: P.K. University, Madhya Pradesh, has awarded a Doctorate in English Literature to Father Thatikonda Joseph, Director of the Warangal Diocese Pastoral Centre, in recognition of his research work titled “Historicism and Magical Realism in Select Novels of Amitav Ghosh.”

In this regard, P.K. University Registrar Professor Dr. Jitender Kumar Malik issued an official press release confirming the award of the doctoral degree.

Father Thatikonda Joseph enrolled for the research programme during the academic year 2022–2023 and successfully completed his research in English Literature under the guidance of his research supervisor, Dr. Kavita Agnihotri.

Hailing from Station Ghanpur, Father Thatikonda Joseph was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Warangal in 2005. For the past 21 years, he has been rendering spiritual, religious and educational services to the Warangal Diocese. He is currently serving as the Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre located at Fatima Nagar, Warangal.

The Bishop of Warangal, priests and members of the faithful warmly congratulated Father Thatikonda Joseph on receiving the doctoral degree. They expressed happiness over his academic achievement and wished him success in continuing his academic, spiritual and religious services with greater dedication in the future.

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