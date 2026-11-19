TSACS Deputy Director Indira Honours Warangal District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada

Warangal: Warangal district has achieved the prestigious “Surakshit District” (Safe District) recognition after successfully meeting the 95-95-95 targets set by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) as part of its efforts towards the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS.

In recognition of this remarkable achievement, District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada was felicitated at the District Collectorate on last night by Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) Deputy Director Indira. On behalf of TSACS Project Director Vidyasagar, she presented the Collector with a memento and a shawl in appreciation of the district’s outstanding performance.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada stated that achieving the Surakshit District recognition was possible only through the collective efforts, dedication and effective coordination of officials from various departments and healthcare personnel.

Congratulating everyone who contributed to this achievement, she called upon the officials and healthcare staff to continue working with the same commitment and determination to achieve the next milestone of “Surakshit Plus” status.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. B. Raja Reddy, District Revenue Officer Krishnaveni, District Programme Manager Swapna Madhuri, Accountant Kamalakar, Nagaraju, Sahyogi Manjula, NGO representatives and other staff members attended the programme.